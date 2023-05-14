Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00008355 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.33 million and approximately $102,114.56 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,399,755 coins and its circulating supply is 17,097,799 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

