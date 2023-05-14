Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) CEO Purchases $10,848.18 in Stock

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella bought 15,722 shares of Micromobility.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $10,848.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,807.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Micromobility.com Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:MCOM opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. Micromobility.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Institutional Trading of Micromobility.com

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micromobility.com stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.36% of Micromobility.com at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Micromobility.com

Helbiz Inc provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc, formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

