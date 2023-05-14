Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 360.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.50% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,993 shares of company stock worth $55,062. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.