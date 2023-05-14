Midas (MIDAS) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Midas has a market cap of $3.55 million and $296.43 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midas has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00005169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.36252041 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

