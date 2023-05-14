Minerva Surgical (UTRS) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) is one of 225 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Minerva Surgical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $51.89 million -$34.11 million -0.24 Minerva Surgical Competitors $1.15 billion $56.63 million -4.51

Minerva Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Minerva Surgical Competitors -498.44% -112.34% -26.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Minerva Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Minerva Surgical Competitors 1079 3677 7864 190 2.56

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 353.72%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Minerva Surgical competitors beat Minerva Surgical on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.