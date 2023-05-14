Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.45. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,342 shares of company stock valued at $69,690,119. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.