Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Trading Down 0.3 %

Morphic stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.16. Morphic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $59.54.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. Research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $183,842.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,268.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $183,842.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,268.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,776 shares of company stock valued at $10,742,401. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.