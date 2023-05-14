Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,469,000 after buying an additional 196,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $561.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.30%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

