MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $12.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s FY2023 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI stock opened at $469.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

