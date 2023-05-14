National Bank Financial Raises Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

