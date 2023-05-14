Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at $108,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.