New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $10.58 Average PT from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

