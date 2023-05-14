NEXGEL (NXGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 231.63%.

Shares of NXGL stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. NEXGEL has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

