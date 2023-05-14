Nogin (NOGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nogin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOGN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Nogin has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nogin

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Choi acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,103,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,771. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nogin news, CEO Jonathan Huberman purchased 1,011,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,377. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Choi purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,103,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,771. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,586,827 shares of company stock worth $4,760,481. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nogin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Nogin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

