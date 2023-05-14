Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

