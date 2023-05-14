Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 1,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381,300 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.