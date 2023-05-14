Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $273.52 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $282.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

