North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$29.72 Average PT from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 3.5 %

TSE:NOA opened at C$26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$26.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.62. The stock has a market cap of C$689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.33859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

