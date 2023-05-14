Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BigBear.ai in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $2.38 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.81.

In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,965.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,965.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,070,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

