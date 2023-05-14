Novan (NOVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Novan to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Novan Stock Performance

Novan stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.17. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Novan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novan Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.