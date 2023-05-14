Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.55). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($6.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Novavax Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

