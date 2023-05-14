Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.55). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($6.57) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Novavax Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.