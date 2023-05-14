Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,531 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 810,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $194,280.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $194,280.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $3,696,764 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

