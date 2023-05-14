Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.01 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.