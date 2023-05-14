Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.01 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.