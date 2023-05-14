Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $11,500.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gary Strong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Gary Strong bought 614 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,122.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %
Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.
