Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys $11,500.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director Gary Strong purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 4th, Gary Strong bought 614 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,122.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

