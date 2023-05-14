OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Christopher Maher Purchases 1,000 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Maher acquired 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Christopher Maher bought 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $15,260.00.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $772.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.88. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3,381.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

