Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 315,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 307,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.