Old Republic International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,927,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

