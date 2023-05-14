Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.
Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
