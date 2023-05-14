OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 39.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.