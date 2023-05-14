ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

