OpenBlox Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $2,853.24 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

