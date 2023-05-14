OpGen (OPGN) to Release Earnings on Monday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.20.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OpGen Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OpGen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.