O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lessened by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $962.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $872.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.90.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $41,627,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

