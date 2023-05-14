Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Orica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

