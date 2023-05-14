Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,077.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,765.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,602.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

