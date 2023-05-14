Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 590,700 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,014,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.85 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

