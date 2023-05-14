Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 6,234 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

