Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 125 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $474.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.11. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

