Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,188,000.

Shares of FMAT opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $456.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

