Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

