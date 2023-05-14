Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

