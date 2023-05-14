Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 902 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 902 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,672,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Price Performance

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $331.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average of $382.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

