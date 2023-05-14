Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $288,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

