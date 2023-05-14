Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

