Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

