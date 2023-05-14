Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

