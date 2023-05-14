Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $241,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,565 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.