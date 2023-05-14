Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $277,000 in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQSI opened at $27.32 on Friday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

