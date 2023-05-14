Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $300,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

