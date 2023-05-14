Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $305,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.